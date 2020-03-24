EASTON, Pa. - As the statewide non-essential business shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic affects businesses across Pennsylvania, Gym Time has become flexible with their programming. The gymnastics studio from all ages and levels in Easton has taken their lessons online as most of the country stays indoors.
The gym usually sees approximately 600 kids per week and is a 12-hour per day operation. Now for Meghan and Ben Ibach, who operate Gym Time, it is about connecting with their students virtually.
Meghan is now teaching her classes at home and broadcasting it to the homes of her students. The entire family gets involved as their children, Kelton and Madison, also help teach students.
For Meghan, the virtual teaching is as much about keeping the classes going as much as it was for her to allow her to stay active and moving during this time of isolation.
With the closure continuing for the foreseeable future, Meghan plans to teach classes online five days per week.