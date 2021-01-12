BETHLEHEM, Pa. - After several successful seasons leading the Northampton football team, Kyle Haas is back with the Bethlehem Catholic program and he is happy about that. Haas, who previously served as the team's interim head coach during one season, is back as the new head coach of the Golden Hawks.
Haas was set to meet with this team for this first time this week and he is eager to talk with them about expectations.
The Golden Hawks went 8-7 in the EPC over the last few seasons, a performance below where the program historically has been.
"I know the last two years haven't been what they wanted," Haas said. "It's ironic because when I went to Northampton they were really hungry. Those kids would have done anything I asked them to do. I feel like the Beca kids feel the same way. They want to get back to the district championship, and the state playoffs. it's going to have to take a lot of work and they have to understand that."