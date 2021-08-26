Bethlehem Catholic v. Northampton football preview

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - First year as head coach at Bethlehem Catholic, and Kyle Haas will find himself in very familiar territory on opening night. 

The former Northampton lead man returns to face his old team on Friday night. Haas knows exactly what his Golden Hawks will be up against in their season opener. 

Becahi and Haas are expecting to get the K-Kids best shot, in an early season battle between two teams looking to contend in the EPC. 