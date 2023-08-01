PHILADELPHIA - One of the biggest reasons the Philadelphia Eagles defense was able to help the organization reach the Super Bowl was the play of Haason Reddick.
The defensive end in his first season with the Eagles recorded 19.5 total sacks on the season, 16 during the regular season and 3.5 throughout the playoffs. The goal entering the 2023 season, reach an even 20 sacks.
Reddick joined the Eagles as a free-agent, signing a three-year deal, the Temple product returning to the city of Brotherly Love.
The goals he has set for himself may have seemed far fetched a few seasons ago, but now, they sound very realistic. Reddick knows he is one of the premiere pass rushers in the league, meaning the book is out on him making his job harder.
As one of the key pieces of the Eagles front seven, Reddick embraces the challenge.