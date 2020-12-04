Just weeks ahead of the start of the 2020-21 NBA season, the league released half of its regular season schedule on Friday. As expected, the NBA published just the first half of its season schedule, leaving the opportunity to tweak the second half of the season plan based on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic at that time.
After finishing the 2019-20 NBA campaign in a bubble environment in Florida, this season will be held at home arenas. Most games will be held without fans, in accordance with local officials guidance.
The Philadelphia Sixers are set to begin the season at home against the Washington Wizards on December 23 at 7 p.m. The team is scheduled to play 37 games in the first half of the season.
Here is the first half schedule for the Sixers:
🗓2020-21 SCHEDULE— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 4, 2020
Mark your calendars.#HereTheyCome | @Toyota pic.twitter.com/Bc1OgU2ZgB