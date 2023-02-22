CLEARWATER, Fl. - The Philadelphia Phillies continuing their workouts in Spring Training on Wednesday. A pair of Phillies played roles in both last years run to the World Series, and down in the Minor Leagues.
Darick Hall and Dalton Guthrie each spent time in both the Lehigh Valley and Philadelphia last season. Hall a power bat that burst onto the MLB scene during his first call-up in 2022.
Both guys taking aim at two bench spots that are available with the Phillies to open the season.
This is a duo that got to not only experience the major league style of play a season ago, they were part of a World Series run. For each, that hasn't been taken for granted.
Hall has been working out in the outfield early-on in camp, a first baseman with the IronPigs and Phillies last year. Guthrie continues to work on a utility-man role within the club.