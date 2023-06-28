ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley comes up short in the series opener with Rochester at home on Wednesday night. The Red Wings scoring two runs in the ninth for the, 7-6 win.
Early in the game, the Red Wings jumped out to a five run heading into the bottom of the third. The IronPigs with a quick response to tie things up over the next two innings.
Darick Hall launching a solo home run in the third to get one run back. In the fourth, Cal Stevenson hits into a fielder's choice allowing one run to score. West Wilson followed that up with a two-run single, soon after Hall with his second RBI of the night, a single to center, 5-5.
Both teams held scoreless until the ninth inning. The Red Wings would plate two in the top half of the inning. In the bottom half, Hall would drive in his third run with a double, but it's the last run the IronPigs would score on the night.