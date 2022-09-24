ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley has officially been eliminated from the playoffs after a 4-1 loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on a Friday night.
The IronPigs fell into an early hole, a two-run deficit after two innings of play. The RailRiders would tack on two more runs in the top half of the fifth. Bottom of the frame the IronPigs would get on the board.
Who else but Darick Hall, launching his 28th home run of the season, a solo shot for the lone IronPigs run of the game.
Lehigh Valley wraps up their final homestand with two more games this weekend.