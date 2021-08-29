ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Darick Hall's five RBI day helps power Lehigh Valley past Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for a second straight win, 10-5.
Hall did all of his damage from the plate in the first two innings, driving in five of the seven IronPigs runs. The hit to help break the game open early was Hall's second inning grand slam.
The other five IronPigs runs were all driven in by five different batters.
On the mound, David Paulino kept the RailRiders bats in check through four and two-thirds innings. Paulino struck out six batters, and only allowed one hit.
Next up for Lehigh Valley, a home series against the Syracuse Mets starting Tuesday.