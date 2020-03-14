CLEARWATER, Fla. - Darick Hall enjoyed a successful 2019 campaign with the Reading Fightin Phils and he hopes for even more success in the upcoming season.
A year ago the young slugger finished second in the Eastern League MVP race and believes he learned a lot from that season. He wants to keep growing and get more consistent at the plate.
He was sent down to minor league camp prior to the early end of spring training due to COVID-19, but while he could he learned from veterans on the team, such as Neil Walker.