ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley bounces back with a walk-off win over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday night, 4-3.
Darick Hall scored the games first and fourth runs for the IronPigs, the first run was his 27th home run of the season in the bottom of the first inning. His second RBI coming in the bottom of the ninth, a single to end the game.
The RailRiders would grab a brief lead in the top of the eighth, 3-2. Bottom half of the frame, Jorge Bonifacio hits a pop-up RBI single to tie the game, setting up the Hall walk-off in the ninth.
The IronPigs still with work to do, and help needed, they still sit five and half games back. Elimination number still at three.