NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - Billy Hallman stepped down as Northwestern boys' basketball head coach after six seasons guiding the program. Northwestern athletic director Jason Zimmerman announced Hallman's decision late Wednesday night.
"We thank him for all his dedication and time he put into the programs over the years and wish him all the best in the future," Zimmerman noted in a press release.
Prior to taking over the head coach position of the school's boy's basketball team, Hallman served as an assistant coach for Northwestern's girls' basketball team for several years.
Zimmerman and the Colonial League school's athletic department are currently accepting applicants for the open position.