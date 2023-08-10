HAMBURG, Pa. - The Hamburg football program is coming off a historic season and looking to carry that momentum into 2023. The Red Hawks finished with an 8-2 record and picked up the programs first District win a season ago.
This is a program that is motivated to prove that last season wasn't just a flash in the pan. The Red Hawks want to establish themselves a perennial power in the league.
Head coach Matt Hoffert sees the effort from his group, "I'd say, average, we had 35 guys in the weight room every day...These guys are bought in, they want to get better, they want to show that the wins wasn't a fluke."
The numbers in the weight room were not the only positive sign of the offseason, but more kids showed up to join the program. Mason Semmel, a senior, taking notice of his teammates around him putting in the work as well.
"Everybody shows up and works to get better. We've been doing that a lot so...we've got about 10 to 20 more kids than last year."
Hamburg will look to make another run into the District playoffs and hopefully beyond this season.