HAMBURG, Pa. - Hamburg softball has finally found themselves back in the District 3-4A title game. The Hawks last appearance in a District title game came back in 2000.
The Hawks cruised to victory in their semifinal game over Eastern York, senior Haley Gravish tossed a no-hitter.
After a 20-3 regular season, the Hawks are ready to capture their first District 3 title, standing in their way is Bishop McDevitt.
A well-balanced attack has paced the Hawks all season long, to the tune of 240 runs for and 43 runs against. Freshman Kylah Reading knows that they're never out of any game with their talent on the mound and at the plate.
The District 3-4A softball title game will take place on Thursday at Lebanon Valley College, first pitch scheduled for 1:30 PM.