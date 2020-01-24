WYOMISSING, Pa. - Hamburg hoisted its first ever BCIAA team wrestling championship on Friday night after the Hawks were deemed the winner by criteria, 39-38, over Exeter in the country wrestling finals at Wyomissing High School. Hamburg scored the most first points scored in the match, which earned them the title.
The gold medals were awarded to the Hawks after the settled for second place the last two seasons. It took not just one, but two dramatic finished to earn them this year as well. Hamburg won in the semifinals via criteria as well when they topped Wilson to earn a spot in Friday night's finals.
Kyle Vernon needed to win by fall for Hamburg in the final bout of the match to tie the match up and he did that at 25 seconds to force the match into the criteria scenario, which ultimately gave the earned first place for the Hawks.