READING, Pa. - Doubleheader of high school baseball going down in Baseballtown Wednesday night for the Rip-it Baseballtown Charities Showcase. Hamburg and Colonial picking up the wins at First Energy Stadium.
Hamburg fell behind early to the Blazers before grabbing a two-run lead after three innings. They'd tack on eight more runs before the game ended winning 11-2 in six innings.
Colonial, mostly made up of Plymouth-Whitemarsh players took on Mays Sandwich shop, mostly Wilson players. A back and forth affair would come down to Colonial hanging on 9-8 after a late four-run charge in the seventh by Mays Sandwich Shop.