HAMBURG, Pa. - The high school basketball season has officially tipped-off, as Hamburg hosting their annual tip-off tournament. The Lady Hawks hitting the court first to start things off.
Anneville-Cleona standing across from them, and it was the visitors edging the hosts, 30-28.
The Hawks found themselves in the lead after the first half of play, 13-7. Both teams locked in on the defensive side. For. Anneville Cleona, Ava Hoover played a big role in the second half comeback, leading all scorers with 14 points in the win.