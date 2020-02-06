HERSHEY, Pa. - PIAA team duals have taken over The Giant Center in Hershey this week, several teams representing the area. Hamburg took to the mat against Westmont Hilltop on Thursday afternoon in the 2A field.
Thanks to back-to-back wins following a win by fall at 182 by Brant Mason, the Hawks took an early 9-8 lead. The Hilltoppers would pull off four straight wins of their own to pull ahead, 29-9.
Hamburg trying to get back into it, they trailed by 14 with four bouts left but would come up short of their state title hopes 38-30.