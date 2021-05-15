READING, Pa. - Hamburg earned a 6-5 walk-off win over Exeter on Saturday afternoon in a BCIAA softball game at Muhlenberg High School.
The Hawks led 5-1 in the sixth inning, but the Eagles scored four runs in the sixth inning to tie the game 5-5. Hamburg pushed across the game-winning run in walk-off fashion in the seventh inning to earn the win.
In other tournament games on Saturday, Twin Valley defeated Kutztown 7-1, Governor Mifflin edged Fleetwood 2-1, and Daniel Boone took down Brandywine Heights 5-3.