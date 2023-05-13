MERTZTOWN, Pa. - Hamburg softball built a lead but had to hang on for a 7-6 victory over Fleetwood in a BCIAA quarterfinal matchup on Saturday at Lyons Field.
Halle Gerner had a big day for the Hawks with four RBI as Hamburg built a 7-2 lead. Kaitlyn Pytleski with a two-out, two-run single for the Tigers to cut the deficit to one before the Hawks registered the final out.
Hamburg will face Berks Catholic, a 6-1 winner over Wilson, in the semifinal round on Tuesday. In the other half of the bracket, Gov Mifflin defeated Conrad Weiser 11-0 and Kutztown beat Exeter 6-0.