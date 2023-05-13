HAMBURG, Pa. - The Hamburg Red Hawks softball team enters the postseason fresh off a Berks III divisional title. They went 17-3 overall and, 10-1 in league play during the 2023 season.
Entering the county tournament in 2023, the Hawks have their sights on some hardware. This is a crew that understands the task at hand and knows they'll need to be at their best to capture county gold.
Throughout the 2023 season the Hawks have received and noticed a lot of support from the community. This run, partially in credit to that support and they hope to repay it with a title.
Hamburg opens its county tournament against the seven-seed, Fleetwood at Lyons Field.