BLOOMSBURG, Pa. - Selinsgrove shut out Hamburg 3-0 in a PIAA 4A baseball semifinal at Central Columbia High School on Tuesday evening. The loss ends the Hawks' season as Selinsgrove advanced to the state final.

Hamburg finished the season with a 21-8 record.

Selinsgrove hit a two-run inside-the-park home run and then tacked on another run in the seventh inning.