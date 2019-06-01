Sports

Hamburg falls in district final

East Pennsboro wins title

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 11:28 PM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 11:28 PM EDT

Hamburg falls in district final

FREDERICKSBURG, Pa. - East Pennsboro defeated Hamburg 11-3 in the District 3 4A baseball championship game at Wenger Field on Friday afternoon. The Hawks, despite the runner-up finish, still will be playing in the PIAA tournament.

East Pennsboro struck first in the opening frame and took a 1-0 lead. That advantage was short-lived though as the Hawks answered to take a 2-1 lead in the top of the second inning, but in the home half of that inning East Pennsboro took the lead and never looked back.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Parkland, Bangor win district softball championships

Parkland, Bangor win district softball championships

Twin Valley tops Donegal for second straight title

Twin Valley tops Donegal for second straight title

Hamburg falls in district final

Hamburg falls in district final

Richmond rolls to 9-4 win over R-Phils

Richmond rolls to 9-4 win over R-Phils

RailRiders steamroll Pigs, 8-0

RailRiders steamroll Pigs, 8-0

LeMahieu leads Happ, surging Yankees past Red Sox 4-1
Associated Press

LeMahieu leads Happ, surging Yankees past Red Sox 4-1

Liberty beats Emmaus for District 11 gold

Liberty beats Emmaus for District 11 gold

NDGP baseball wins subregional, heads to states

NDGP baseball wins subregional, heads to states

Blue Mountain captures first district softball title

Blue Mountain captures first district softball title

Northern Lehigh captures district softball crown

Northern Lehigh captures district softball crown