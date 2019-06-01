Hamburg falls in district final

FREDERICKSBURG, Pa. - East Pennsboro defeated Hamburg 11-3 in the District 3 4A baseball championship game at Wenger Field on Friday afternoon. The Hawks, despite the runner-up finish, still will be playing in the PIAA tournament.

East Pennsboro struck first in the opening frame and took a 1-0 lead. That advantage was short-lived though as the Hawks answered to take a 2-1 lead in the top of the second inning, but in the home half of that inning East Pennsboro took the lead and never looked back.