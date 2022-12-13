Berks County boys basketball action underway on Tuesday night for two of the top teams early on. Hamburg and Schuylkill Valley each playing host, but only the Panthers would pick up a win.
On Hawk Hill, the Red Hawks dropped an overtime thriller to ELCO, 58-52. The Hawks overcame an early deficit but could never pull away from ELCO down the stretch.
Xander Menapace led the way for the Hawks with 20 points in the effort, Kevin Macfarland right behind with 15. It's the first loss of the year for this group as they sit at 4-1.
Elsewhere on the court, the Panthers handling business against visiting Upper Perkiomen, 57-48.
The Panthers down the stretch doing what's needed to keep Upper Perk out of this one, holding a 13 point lead with under five minutes left. Scoring coming from everywhere in the win.
Mark Rajnath paced the offense with 20 points, a game-high, Elijah Houser and Dom Giuffre each with double-digits as well. Houser with 14 and Giuffre with 10 in the win.
Schuylkill Valley and Hamburg are now tied atop the Berks III standings at, 4-1.