HAMBURG, Pa. - The Hamburg Hawks face a tough foe in their quarterfinal matchup, as they seek their first trip to the semifinals since 2016.

North Schuylkill stands in the way of Hamburg and a final four appearance. Pitching for North Schuylkill, Reggie Crawford who was just drafted today by the Kansas City Royals.

The Hawks embrace the challenge ahead against one of the best teams in the state Thursday afternoon at Pine Grove.