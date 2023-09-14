HAMBURG, Pa. - A full slate of high school football coming up on Friday for Berks County teams and a special evening on deck at Hawk Hill. Not only does 3-0 Hamburg open section play against Annville-Cleona, but it is also Armed Forces Night with plans to honor veterans.
Signal caller Tyler Shuey has really starred through the first three weeks with more than 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns through the air. The junior can beat you with his legs too and the Hawks are ready to rock against the Dutchmen tomorrow...
"Matt Gingrich does a great job and his staff down there so they're going to be ready for us," said Hamburg head coach Matt Hoffert. "I know that we had a coaches meeting last night and he talked about all the stuff that we do. It's not a secret - we know each other very well cuz we played last year it's not a new thing this year."