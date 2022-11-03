HAMBURG, Pa. - The Hamburg Hawks will host a District playoff game for the second straight season. Coming into Hawk Hill, Upper Dauphin, the five-seed in the District III-3A tournament.
Both teams have been explosive of the offensive side of the ball all season long, separated by all of six points in average points for on the season.
Hamburg went 8-2 on the season, good enough for the four-seed in the tournament. Leading up to another home District playoff game, the Hawks have ramped it up in practice.
Head coach Matt Hoffert has noticed the effort in his seniors on the practice field and showing in games. Friday night the Hawks will look to put that effort towards a District playoff win.