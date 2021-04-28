Berks softball action taking place on Wednesday night between top teams around the league. Hamburg and Twin Valley improving on their records with wins.
Hamburg entering the day with only one loss, they would Daniel Boone their first loss with an 8-2 win. The Hawks improving to 12-1 on the season.
The Hawks held a 3-0 lead after the fourth innings thanks to Kylah Reading's two-run single. Reading finished with four RBIs in the winning effort, and on the mound Haley Gravish struckout 16 Blazers batters.
Elsewhere in the county, Twin Valley continues to remain the only unbeaten team in the league with a 6-4 win over Wilson.
The Raiders held an early 3-0 lead in the fifth inning, Madison Garber hits a two-run single for a 5-0 lead. It got to 6-0 in the sixth inning before Wilson mounted their comeback, Paige Kostick hits a grand slam for the Bulldogs four runs.