HAMBURG, Pa. - National Signing Day ceremonies taking place on Hawk Hill at Hamburg Area High School Wednesday. The Red Hawks with four signees taking part in the festivities.
Two of those signees, members of the Hawks football program, and key parts in the turnaround that has occured over the past few seasons. Xander Menapace and Charles Sheppard will continue their playing careers at the next level.
Menapace heading to Columbia, playing Division I football in the Ivy League. Joining him at the collegiate level, Sheppard will be making the short trip to Kutztown University.
Also making their commitments official, Avery Tworkoski who is headed to Lander University to continue her field hockey career. Amanda Smith will be continuing her track and field career at Kings College.