HAMBURG, Pa. - The Hamburg Hawks are poised to take the next step forward in 2020, if the season can get underway at some point.
The Hawks were one win away from a District III title in 2019, and then made a run to the State semifinals. Coming that close to two titles has made Nick Evangelista's squad hungry for more coming into this season.
Hamburg returns a strong core adding to their expectations and excitement for the season. For now they hang on to hope, that they'll get a chance to capture the titles that escaped them last year.