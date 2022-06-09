Berks County getting in on the PIAA softball quarterfinals action on Thursday night. Unfortunately a rough day around the county, Kutztown and Hamburg joining Exeter with losses.
The Hawks struggling to get anything going offensively against Clearfield, being shut out, 4-0 in the 4A field.
It would take until the seventh inning for the Hawks to get their first hit of the night, a double by Hailey Strunk. A few more base runners would get on, but none would get home.
Down in 3A, the Cougars trying to keep their run going, but Lewisburg would have other ideas. Tough night at the plate for Kutztown, as they fall 7-2.
The Dragons would jump out to a 5-0 lead through five innings before the Cougars got on the board in the sixth with their two runs.