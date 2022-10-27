HAMBURG, Pa. - Final week of the regular season is upon for football. For Hamburg, that means another shot at hosting a District III-3A playoff game for the second straight season.
The Hawks looking to end the season on back-to-back wins. Having dropped the 'Frost Bowl' amongst some other tough games in the season, the Hawks understand that no team is to be overlooked.
Columbia awaits the Hawks in week 10 before the playoffs begin. A win would all but seal up a home playoff game as the Hawks currently sit in fourth in the latest power rankings.