HAMBURG, Pa. - The Hamburg Red Hawks softball team continued to roll on Thursday afternoon with a mercy rule win over Wyomissing. The Red Hawks put up 15 runs in four innings.
Amelia Gassert would get things started in the bottom of the first with a two-run inside the park home run. Ensuing inning, Kylah Reading would launch a solo home run to double up the lead, 4-0.
The Red Hawks would continue to roll from there, picking up their 11th win of the season. They remain atop the standings in Berks III. Wyomissing falls to, 6-7.