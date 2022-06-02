HAMBURG, Pa. - District Championship title games on the move thanks to Mother Nature. Meaning, the Hamburg Hawks will have to wait one more day for their shot at history.
Making their second straight appearance in the District III-4A softball title game, the Hawks would love to reverse their fortune from a season ago.
This is a younger Hawks squad that finds themselves back on the doorstep of program history. After an 18-4 season, they possess the look of an older, champion squad.
Hamburg and Big Spring will get underway on Friday morning from Lebanon Valley College, first pitch set for 11:30AM.