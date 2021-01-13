READING, Pa. - Hamburg going on the road to Muhlenberg for a league match on the mat. The Hawks running away with this one in dominating fashion earning a 66-12 win.
The first bout was over shortly after it started, Hamburg's 215 pounder Mitchell Watt getting the win by pin 26 seconds into the bout. Two bouts later, 106 up on the mat, Spencer Davidson trailing in the third period gets the fall at the 4:45 mark. The Hawks held a 18-0 lead after three bouts.
Later on in the match, Bailey Gimbor picks up the sixth pin for the Hawks on the night in the 172 pound bout. Every other win for the Hawks was by way of forfeit.