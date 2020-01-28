HAMBURG, Pa. - The Hamburg Hawks enter the District III tournament this year as County champions for the first time in program history. Hamburg won back-to-back duals, with the last coming down to most first points scored to earn their title.
The Hawks will look to repeat as District champs, opening up at home against Bishop McDevitt.
Hamburg has wrestled against higher level competition throughout the year to help prepare them for the post season, but they know not to take the smaller schools lightly.