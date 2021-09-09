HAMBURG, Pa. - Hamburg has been rolling in the early going this season, getting out to a 2-0 start. They take aim at their first 3-0 start in eight years.
The Hawks hit the road in week three to take on Mahanoy Area from District XI. The Bears not as fortunate to start the season, having yet to record a point, but it was only two years ago that the bears took down the Hawks in overtime.
That was then, and this is now. The Hawks feel that they have a better grasp on how to defend against the triple-option this time.
Seniors Tristan Baer and Mitchell Watt both emphasize that level of preparedness this season, and not wanting a repeat of their last matchup.