ANNVILLE, Pa. - One year after coming painfully close to a District 3 softball crown, Hamburg got the job done in 2022 with a 6-5 win over Big Spring on Friday afternoon at Lebanon Valley College.
The Hawks took advantage of some traffic on the bases early in the game to take an early 3-1 lead. In the fourth, Hamburg doubled their output on an RBI single Katie Behler and two-run hit from senior Skylar Shuman.
Big Spring would cut the deficit to one run but the Hawks hold on for the championship and a spot in the PIAA Class 4A playoffs beginning on Monday.