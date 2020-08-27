HAMBURG, Pa. - This fall marks the beginning of a new era for the Hamburg girls' tennis program. Leon Bucheit took over as the head coach for Bill Tritt, who retired after 15 years leading the team.
Bucheit admitted he was eager to get the opportunity to lead Hamburg's program. The new coach takes over for Tritt who boasted a school-high winning percentage, eight county playoff appearances, and three trips to the PIAA tournament.
It's a new start for Bucheit as well as the Hamburg players and both are excited for the future.