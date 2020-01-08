HAMBURG, Pa. - The Hamburg Hawks have proven to be top contenders in the BCIAA on the mat all season long. Beginning this Friday, individually, they will have a chance to prove that with some hardware.
The Berks County Individual Tournament starts Friday at Reading High School. As a team the Hawks are 9-0 on the season, and they're coming off several impressive performances.
The team titles won't be decided for another two weeks, but the Hawks will be contenders in that too. Hamburg features a deep lineup with plenty of playoff wrestling experience.