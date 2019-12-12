HAMBURG, Pa. - The Hamburg wrestling team won, but the boys' basketball team fell short in their battles on Thursday night. The grapplers defeated Conrad Weiser 57-18 and the basketball squad fell to Tulpehocken, 58-52, in overtime.
In the wrestling match, Conrad Weiser took an early 12-9 led, but then Hamburg stormed back to take a 27-18 advantage and rolled from there for the home victory.
On the hardwood, Tulpehocken tied the game with less than one minute to go to force overtime and then in the extra period the Trojans notched the win to improve to 3-0.