HAMBURG, Pa. - Hamburg off to a solid start in the early going, having suffered just one loss in the first three weeks of the season. The Hawks ready to hit the road for a test against Annville-Cleona.
This will be the toughest challenge the Hawks have faced yet, and could be a deciding factor in who wins the Section 5 title.
Through three weeks, Hamburg has showcased their new offense, and things are clicking on all cylinders. The Hawks are one of the most balanced teams offensively in the league.
Pierce Mason has been the tone setter in the ground game with 292 yards of rushing.
Mason and the rest of the Hawks offense will be ready for the challenge Friday night on the road.