HERSHEY, Pa. - Hamburg's Dalton Gimbor took PIAA silver at the PIAA individual wrestling championships at the Giant Center on Friday. Gimbor lost 1-0 in the final at 152 pounds.

Local 2A Place Winners:

106---Ayden Smith 4th (NDGP)

113---Adam Schweitzer 7th (NDGP)

120---Brett Ungar CHAMP (NDGP), Parker Davidson 8th (Hamburg)

132---Brandon Chletsos 2nd (NDGP)

138---David Kreidler 6th (Central Catholic)

145--Noah Frack 8th (Brandywine Heights)

152---Dalton Gimbor 2nd (Hamburg)

160---Bailey Gimbor 4th (Hamburg), Holden Garcia 6th (NDGP)

172--Jake Jones 4th (Saucon Valley), Ben Haubert 5th (Palisades)

189---Ty Csencsits 8th (Saucon Valley)

215--Nate Wickersham 3rd (Tamaqua), Dante Mahaffey 6th (Saucon Valley)