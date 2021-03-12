HERSHEY, Pa. - Hamburg's Dalton Gimbor took PIAA silver at the PIAA individual wrestling championships at the Giant Center on Friday. Gimbor lost 1-0 in the final at 152 pounds.
Local 2A Place Winners:
106---Ayden Smith 4th (NDGP)
113---Adam Schweitzer 7th (NDGP)
120---Brett Ungar CHAMP (NDGP), Parker Davidson 8th (Hamburg)
132---Brandon Chletsos 2nd (NDGP)
138---David Kreidler 6th (Central Catholic)
145--Noah Frack 8th (Brandywine Heights)
152---Dalton Gimbor 2nd (Hamburg)
160---Bailey Gimbor 4th (Hamburg), Holden Garcia 6th (NDGP)
172--Jake Jones 4th (Saucon Valley), Ben Haubert 5th (Palisades)
189---Ty Csencsits 8th (Saucon Valley)
215--Nate Wickersham 3rd (Tamaqua), Dante Mahaffey 6th (Saucon Valley)