The Hamburg Hawks 49-35 win over Upper Dauphin in the District 3 Class 3A playoffs is still making waves with the voters as they chose the opening score of the second half as the Triple Hot Play of the Week for Week 11 of the scholastic football season.
Hamburg broke open a 14-14 halftime tie with 21 straight points, beginning with a remarkable Ty Werley touchdown catch in the left corner of the end zone while falling backwards on a pass from Xander Menapace.
