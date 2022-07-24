LONG POND, Pa. - It was a wild day at the Pocono Raceway for NASCAR's M&M Fan Appreciation 400. Six-time Pocono winner Denny Hamlin earned the pole position but teammate Kurt Busch was not medically cleared following a crash on Saturday and replaced with Ty Gibbs who was making his Cup Series debut.
Stage 1 went to defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson who was on top through the opening 30 laps. Kyle Busch, a four-time winner at Pocono, led a race-high 63 laps and captured Stage 2.
Hamlin, despite a spin out early in the race, was able to recover and take the checkered flag for a record seventh win at Pocono. But two hours later, NASCAR announced that both Hamlin, and runner-up Kyle Busch, failed post-race inspections.
"There was some issues discovered that affect aero of the vehicle," said NASCAR Managing Director Brad Moran. "The part was the front fascia. There really was no reason why there was some material that was somewhere that it shouldn't have been."
So Chase Elliott, who originally finished third, was named the winner at Pocono. It is his fourth Cup series win this season and he sits atop the standings. Tyler Reddick takes second and Daniel Suarez third.