PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Phillies played their final intrasquad scrimmage on Wednesday afternoon prior to their season kicking off this Friday.
Several members of the team still looking to sure up a spot on the 30 man roster, while others know their fate either with the big club or on the traveling team in Allentown.
One of those members that needs no worry about where he will be, Bryce Harper, belted a two-run shot during the scrimmage. Harper has been hitting the ball well during the extended Spring Training period this July.
The red and pinstripe squads ended their scrimmage in a 5-5 tie. The Phillies open the season with a weekend series against the Marlins beginning Friday.