ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley opened up their end of August homestand with bang, doubling up Gwinnett, 10-5. Bryce Harper dazzling in his return to the diamond, launching two home runs in the win.
Harper's first at-bat was a solo shot to right field, his second was a three-run blast to left field.
The Stripers grabbed a three-run lead in the first inning, and held a three-run lead going into the sixth inning.
Lehigh Valley would score nine runs between the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to grab the lead en route to the win. The IronPigs sit one game back of Durham for first place.