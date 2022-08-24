ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One night after putting on a show for the Lehigh Valley crowd, Bryce Harper follows it up with a walk-off. The IronPigs taking game two over Gwinnett, 6-5.
Trailing by 3 heading into the ninth inning, the IronPigs plated four in the inning. Harper cleared the bases with a two-run double to left center for the win. The Philadelphia Phillies star outfielder continuing to look more than ready for his return.
The Stripers jumped out to a early lead, before the IronPigs began to climb back into this one. Scott Kingery provided early fireworks with his sixth home run of the season.
Lehigh Valley jumped back into a tie for first place with Durham following the win.