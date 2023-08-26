HARRISBURG - The Fightin Phils rallied from an early deficit but came up just short in a 7-6 road loss to Harrisburg on Saturday at FNB Field.
Reading found themselves facing a 7-1 deficit after three innings, but scored three runs in the fourth and two more in the eighth to close the deficit to one. Nick Ward doubled to lead off the ninth inning for the Fightin Phils, but was stranded at third base to end the game.
The loss snapped Reading's three-game win streak and the visitors will try to get a series win in the final game on Sunday.