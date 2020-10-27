Just hours after District 3 officials set the district football playoff brackets, Harrisburg was forced to forfeit their postseason opener due to a positive COVID-19 case the team announced on Tuesday. The Cougars' frenetic finish to the end of the regular season secured them a spot in the playoff on Monday.
Harrisburg edged Wilson for that spot in the District 3 playoffs. Due to district policy, once the brackets are set, teams cannot be substituted in. Therefore, the Cougars will forfeit their opener against York High and the Bulldogs won't be the district playoffs.
York High advances to the 6A championship game.